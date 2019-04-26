Rains, strong wind predicted in Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It will rain in most of Kazakhstan (showers in the central part), except for the southwestern region. Patchy fog, strong wind, thunderstorm, possible hail are expected, Kazhydromet informs.

In Kyzylorda region, the wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second and a dust storm are expected.

In Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps. In some areas, the wind speed will reach 25 mps.



Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions will see patchy fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps strong wind. There will be blowing snow in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

In Zhambyl and Turkestan regions, the wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps and possible hail are expected. Besides, there will be patchy fog in Zhambyl region.

As for Almaty region, patches of fog are predicted in the morning.

The wind speed will reach 16 mps in Aktobe region.

In the daytime in East Kazakhstan region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps.