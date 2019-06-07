Rains, strong winds predicted in Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On June 7, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause scattered rains in most of Kazakhstan, except for the western and southwestern regions. Thunderstorm and strong wind are expected, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions, wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts and possible hail are expected. There will be patches of fog in North Kazakhstan region.

In Kostanay region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts reaching 23 mps. Besides, it may hail.

Pavlodar region will see 15-20 mps wind with 23-28 mps gusts. There are chances of hail.

15-20 mps strong wind is also predicted in Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan region. It may hail in Akmola region.



Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions will see a dust storm caused by wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps. Moreover, the wind speed will reach 23 mps in Kyzylorda region.

In Mangistau and Atyrau region, there is intense heat.

It should be mentioned that there is still a high risk of wildfire in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.