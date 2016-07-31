Rains, thunderstorms and hail forecast for Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains, thunderstorms, strong wind with the possibility of hail in some regions are expected in most parts of Kazakhstan today.

Thunderstorm is expected in Akmola region at night. Hail and fog are also expected in the morning.

Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions will have thunderstorms in spots.

Strong wind and thunderstorm are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind, thunderstorm and hail are also forecast for Almaty region.

Besides, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions will have thunderstorms in spots as well.

However, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangystau regions will have hot weather today.