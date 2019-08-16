Rains, thunderstorms and hail head to Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Meteorological Service issued a weather outlook for Kazakhstan for August 17-19.

Kazakhstan’s north, centre and southeast will see rains, heavy downpours in the east, thunderstorms, high wind and hail in three days to come. The anticyclone will bring weather without precipitations and gradual rise in temperature up to +30…+41 degrees Celsius to the west, northwest and south, it said in statement.