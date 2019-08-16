EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:03, 16 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Rains, thunderstorms and hail head to Kazakhstan this weekend

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Meteorological Service issued a weather outlook for Kazakhstan for August 17-19.

    Kazakhstan’s north, centre and southeast will see rains, heavy downpours in the east, thunderstorms, high wind and hail in three days to come. The anticyclone will bring weather without precipitations and gradual rise in temperature up to +30…+41 degrees Celsius to the west, northwest and south, it said in statement.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!