Rains, thunderstorms and stiff wind in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather will persist in parts of Kazakhstan today, July 2. According to Kazhydromet, occasional rains, stiff wind, fog, and hail are expected across the country. Only western and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions will observe patches of fog at night and in the morning.



Thunderstorms are forecast for Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, and Akmola regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Turkestan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-22 mps in Almaty and Akmola regions.



Fervent heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan, and Kostanay regions.



Extreme fire hazard will remain in Mangistau, Atyrau, parts of Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.