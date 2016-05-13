Rains, thunderstorms and stiff wind to hit Kazakhstan May 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms as well as strong wind will keep striking Kazakhstan today, May 13. Foggy weather is predicted for some areas, says Kazhydromet.

Gusts of wind will increase to 15-20 m per s in the daytime across North Kazakhstan region, and in some areas at night.

Wind speed in Kostanay region, in the daytime in Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions will reach 15-20 m per s.

Fog will blanket Mangistau region at night and in the morning. Wind speed there is expected at 15-20 m per s.

Kazhydromet issues also freeze alert for Akmola, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. The mercury will drop to -3° in these regions.