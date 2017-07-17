Rains, thunderstorms expected in Kazakhstan on July 17
According to Kazgydromet, in some areas of Akmola and North-Kazakhstan regions thunderstorms and hail are expected. The wind will increase up to 15-20 m/s. Fog is expected here at night.
In Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Almaty regions, thunderstorms and hail are expected. In Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, the wind will strength up to 15-20 m/s.
In some areas of East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, thunderstorms are expected. The wind will increase up to 15-20 m/s. Hail is possible in the afternoon here.
In some parts of Aktobe region thunderstorms and strong winds of up to 18 m/s are expected.
In the afternoon in Atyrau and West-Kazakhstan regions, intense heat is expected.
In most of South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda and in some parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions extreme fire hazard persists.