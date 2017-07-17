Rains, thunderstorms expected in Kazakhstan on July 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In most parts of Kazakhstan on Monday, with the passage of the frontal sections, unstable weather persists, rains with thunderstorms are expected. Meteorologists say hail is also possible in some areas. They expect winds to strengthen. It will be foggy in parts of the north at night and in the morning. No precipitation is only expected in the west and south of the country.

According to Kazgydromet, in some areas of Akmola and North-Kazakhstan regions thunderstorms and hail are expected. The wind will increase up to 15-20 m/s. Fog is expected here at night.

In Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Almaty regions, thunderstorms and hail are expected. In Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, the wind will strength up to 15-20 m/s.

In some areas of East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, thunderstorms are expected. The wind will increase up to 15-20 m/s. Hail is possible in the afternoon here.

In some parts of Aktobe region thunderstorms and strong winds of up to 18 m/s are expected.

In the afternoon in Atyrau and West-Kazakhstan regions, intense heat is expected.

In most of South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda and in some parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions extreme fire hazard persists.