Rains, thunderstorms expected in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On most of the country's territory frontal passage will cause rains, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Only in the west, south-west and south weather without precipitation is expected. Fog will blanket northwestern regions overnight and in the morning on Tuesday.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, gusting to 23-28 m/s will hit North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

In South Kazakhstan, as well as overnight in Almaty and in the daytime in West Kazakhstan regions winds will strengthen to 15-23 m/s.

Wind gusts up to 15-20 m/s and patchy fog are expected In Kostanay region.

A Foggy day is expected in Aktobe region.

Overnight in some parts of North-Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions temperatures will drop to 3 °C.