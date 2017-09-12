EN
    08:40, 12 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Rains, thunderstorms expected in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On most of the country's territory frontal passage will cause rains, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Only in the west, south-west and south weather without precipitation is expected. Fog will blanket northwestern regions overnight and in the morning on Tuesday.

    Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, gusting to 23-28 m/s will hit North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    In South Kazakhstan, as well as overnight in Almaty and in the daytime in West Kazakhstan regions winds will strengthen to 15-23 m/s.

    Wind gusts up to 15-20 m/s and patchy fog are expected In Kostanay region.

    A Foggy day is expected in Aktobe region.

    Overnight in some parts of North-Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions temperatures will drop to 3 °C.

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
