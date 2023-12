NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for four regions of the country and the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, rains will hit East Kazakhstan region from June 15 to 17.



Rains will batter Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions and surrounding areas of Almaty city on June 15-16, which will lead to rise in mountain rivers level and formation of slope runoffs.