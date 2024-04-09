EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:12, 09 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Rains to batter flood-hit Kazakhstan Tue

    Rain
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today unsteady weather causing rains, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Ice to rain is forecast for the country’s northwest and north, while heavy precipitation is in store for the mountainous district of the southeast of Kazakhstan. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected today in the country's east, south and southeast.

    Fog and high wind are predicted countrywide with ice-slick in the north and hail in the south and southeast

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!