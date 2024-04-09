Rains to batter flood-hit Kazakhstan Tue

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today unsteady weather causing rains, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Ice to rain is forecast for the country’s northwest and north, while heavy precipitation is in store for the mountainous district of the southeast of Kazakhstan. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected today in the country's east, south and southeast.

Fog and high wind are predicted countrywide with ice-slick in the north and hail in the south and southeast