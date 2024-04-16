Rains to batter Kazakhstan amid flood relief efforts

Rainy weather is set to persist throughout the greater part of Kazakhstan today, April 16, Kazhydromet press secretary Alina Ismagulova told a briefing.

Heavy downpours are expected to grip the mountainous districts of the country’s southeast and south. Fog, thunderstorms, high wind and squalls are in store locally.

Over the past 24 hours, four flood warnings were issued in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Turkistan and Almaty regions.