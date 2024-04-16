EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:23, 16 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Rains to batter Kazakhstan amid flood relief efforts

    rainy weather
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/ Kazinform

    Rainy weather is set to persist throughout the greater part of Kazakhstan today, April 16, Kazhydromet press secretary Alina Ismagulova told a briefing.

    Heavy downpours are expected to grip the mountainous districts of the country’s southeast and south. Fog, thunderstorms, high wind and squalls are in store locally.

    Over the past 24 hours, four flood warnings were issued in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Turkistan and Almaty regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Floods in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!