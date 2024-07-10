EN
    Rains to batter Kazakhstan on July 11-13

    weather
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov

    Kazakhstan is to brace for cloudy skies with clear spells as well as intermittent rainfall caused by a southern cyclone in the next three days, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazhydromet, heavy rain is to batter the country in the northwest, southeast as well as in the west on July 12-13 and at times in the south and center on July 13. The country is to expect thunderstorms, hail, squall and high wind as well.

    Daytime temperatures are expected to subside to +25+30C in the west and to +20+30C in the northwest of the country. The northern part of Kazakhstan is to brace for +28+38C temperatures in the daytime.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
