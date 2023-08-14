Rains to batter Kazakhstan’s east on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected to set the tone today, August 14, in the greater part of Kazakhstan with rains and thundershowers forecast for northeast, east and southeast, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Heavy downpours and snow, hail and squalls are in store for the mountainous district of Almaty and Zhetysu region. Fog is expected in the northwest and central part of Kazakhstan in the morning and at nighttime.

Scorching heat is predicted to grip Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fire threat remains extreme in Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, Turkistan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Zhetysu regions.