EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:13, 14 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Rains to batter Kazakhstan’s east on Monday

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected to set the tone today, August 14, in the greater part of Kazakhstan with rains and thundershowers forecast for northeast, east and southeast, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Heavy downpours and snow, hail and squalls are in store for the mountainous district of Almaty and Zhetysu region. Fog is expected in the northwest and central part of Kazakhstan in the morning and at nighttime.

    Scorching heat is predicted to grip Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Fire threat remains extreme in Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, Turkistan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Zhetysu regions.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!