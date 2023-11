ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the next few days Kazakhstan will brace for rains and thunderstorms, hail and squalls, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Heavy downpours will batter eastern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan on July 29.

The baking weather is expected to grip Aktobe and Zhambyl regions on July 31 with air temperature raising as high as 43 degrees Celsius, it said in a statement.