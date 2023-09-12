EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:13, 12 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Rains to batter Kazakhstan Tuesday

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are in store for Kazakhstan on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Snow and rain are expected today in the mountainous districts of the country’s southeast. Fog and dusts storms are forecast for the north, northwest and south of Kazakhstan.

    Extreme fire threat is in place in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Ulytau regions.

    Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Turkistan regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!