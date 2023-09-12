Rains to batter Kazakhstan Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are in store for Kazakhstan on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Snow and rain are expected today in the mountainous districts of the country’s southeast. Fog and dusts storms are forecast for the north, northwest and south of Kazakhstan.

Extreme fire threat is in place in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Ulytau regions.

Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Turkistan regions.