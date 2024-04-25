Rains to batter most of Kazakhstan Thu

Thundershowers are set to batter most of Kazakhstan as the Southern cyclone and airsheds set the tone, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Rain and snow are expected today in East Kazakhstan in the morning and at night, while the country’s south and southeast are to brace for heavy rain and hail. High wind is expected locally.

Fire threat remains high in the country’s central part, east of Kyzylorda region, northeast of Mangistau regions.