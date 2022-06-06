EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:52, 06 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Rains to batter most of Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast to grip Kazakhstan on June 7-9, Kazhydromet reports.

    The country’s southwest and east are set to enjoy the weather without precipitations. Temperature will rise as high as 23-30 degrees Celsius in the north, 33 degrees in the south, and 27-35 in the central part of Kazakhstan. Mercury will also read 36 degrees in the south, and 27-35 degrees in the south during the day. The scorching heat of 37-42 degrees will hit the south over the next three days, while a ground frost is expected to form in the eastern regions of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!