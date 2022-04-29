Rains to batter N Kazakhstan this weekend

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Rains, thunderstorms and high wind are expected to batter North Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform reports.

On April 30 rains and thunderstorms are expected in the west and north of the region. High wind will roll through the region at a speed of 9-14, 15-20 m/s locally. Mercury will read +5+10 degrees Celsius at the night, and +12+17 degrees during the day.

On May 1 the west and north of the region will brace for rains and thunderstorms. Air temperature will rise to 15-20, 23 degrees Celsius during the day.

Rains and thunderstorms will persist on May 2 in the greater part of the region. Wild wind will be gusting up to 23 m/s. Air temperature will drop to +3+8 degrees in the nighttime, and +9+15 during the day.

On May 3 ground frosts are expected to form in the night in the south of the region.