EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:38, 23 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Rains to batter west and southeast of Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The vast anticyclone still sets the tone in most part of Kazakhstan. Rains and thunderstorms persist in the west, southeast of Kazakhstan. high wind is expected countrywide, while south and southwest are to brace for dust storms, Kazhydromet reports.

    Extremely high fire threat remains in Kyzylorda,Turkistan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Abai, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Ulytau regions locally.

    Fire threat remains also high in Kostanay, Almaty regions.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!