Rains to douse central, eastern and southeastern regions Aug 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Central, eastern, and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan will see rainy weather on Sunday, Kazhydromet says. Some areas will be hit by thunderstorms and gusting wind. Fog will descend in northern regions at night and in the morning.

Thunderstorm, hail and a 15-20mps wind will strike East Kazakhstan region.

North Kazakhstan region will be hit by thunderstorm too. Fog will blanket the region at night and in the morning.

Windy and foggy weather as well as thunderstorms are forecast in Pavlodar region.

Gusts of wind in Turkestan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions will increase to 15-20mps. Dust storm is expected in Turkestan region.

Thunderstorm will hit Karaganda region.

Fervent heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions, in most areas of Karaganda, Zhambyl regions and in southern parts of East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Akmola regions.