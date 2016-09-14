EN
    17:53, 14 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Rains to douse Kazakhstan in coming three days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and lukewarm weather are expected in Kazakhstan on September 15-17.

    The cyclone in the area of Yekaterinburg will impact the weather in Kazakhstan in the nearest three days. Therefore, rains and thunderstorms as well as strong gusts of wind are forecast in most regions of the country.

    According to Kazhydromet, summer-like warm weather will stay in southern regions despite intermittent rains and thunderstorms. Eastern regions only will enjoy sunny and warm weather due to increased atmospheric pressure.

