Rains to douse Kazakhstan in next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms are forecast for northern, eastern and northwestern Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Hot weather without precipitation will take hold of other regions of the country.



It will be partly cloudy in Astana on July 1. Chances of rain, thunderstorm and hail will be high in the city. Gusts of northwestern wind will reach 9-14 mps. Mercury will go up to +15, +17°C at night and +24, +26°C at daytime.



Partly cloudy weather will persist in the Kazakh capital city on July 2. Gusts of northwestern - southwestern wind will reach 5-10 mps. Mercury will go up to +13, +15°C at night and +29, +31°C at daytime.



Rains and partly cloudy weather are expected in Astana on July 3. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 9-14 mps. Mercury will go up to +15, +17°C at night and +31, +32°C at daytime.



It will be partly cloudy in Almaty city on July 1. Chances of precipitation will be low in the city. Gusts of wind will reach 0-5 mps. Mercury will go up to +16, +18°C at night and +29, +31°C at daytime.



Partly cloudy weather will take hold of Almaty city on July 2. Gusts of wind will reach 0-5 mps. Mercury will go up to +18, +20°C at night and +31, +33°C at daytime.



Partly cloudy conditions will stay in Almaty on July 3. Gusts of wind will reach 0-5 mps. Mercury will go up to +18, +20°C at night and +33, +35°C at daytime.