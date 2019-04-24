Rains to douse Kazakhstan on Apr 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will be hit by rains on Wednesday. Heavy rain is forecast for southern regions. Only Western regions will enjoy sunny weather today. Thunderstorm is predicted for central parts of the country, while hail is possible in southern regions.

Fog and hail as well as gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes reaching 23-28mps, are expected in Zhambyl region.



Hail and a 15-20mps wind are predicted for Turkestan region.



Fog will blanket some areas in Karaganda region. Almaty, Akmola, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions will be hit by a 15-20mps wind.



Patchy fog is forecast for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.