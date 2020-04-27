EN
    08:21, 27 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Rains to douse Kazakhstan on Monday

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, April 27. Only the south and southeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in parts of Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan. Kyzylorda, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.


