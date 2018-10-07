Rains to douse Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will wake up to a rainy day on Sunday, October 7. Parts of the country will see patches of fog and bleak wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will hit Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. Wind with gusts up to 25 mps will bring a dust storm to Turkestan region.



It will be foggy in Zhambyl, Kostanay, Mangistau, Atyrau, and North Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.



High fire hazard is forecast for Turkestan, Mangistau, parts of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.