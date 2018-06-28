Rains to douse Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms will douse Kazakhstan on Thursday, June 28, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that inclement weather is here to stay for another day forecasting rains with thunderstorms, stiff wind, and hail. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 15-23 mps in Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions.



Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda will see patches of fog.



Chances of fog will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



Fervent heat is expected in Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard is set to persist in Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions.