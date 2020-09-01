Rains to douse Kazakhstan on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement, rainy weather is set to linger over most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, September 1. Only the south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket portions of West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

Thunderstorm is in store for Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

Meteorologists predict that chances of hail will be high in Akmola region.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most of Zhambyl, Karaganda, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and north of Pavlodar regions.