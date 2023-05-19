EN
    15:55, 19 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Rains to douse Kazakhstan over next 3 days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Weather Agency Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 20-22, 2023, Kazinform reports.

    The Southern cyclone and associated fronts are to dictate weather conditions in the greater part of the country, with rains with thunderstorms are to persist. Hail is predicted in the southern areas of the country.

    Heavy rain is to fall in the west, northwest, center, and south on May 20, and in the southeast on May 20-22. The country is to brace for high wind, as well as squall in the south.

    Temperatures are predicted to rise across the country. -2C ground frosts are to linger in the northwest and north of the country in the nighttime.


