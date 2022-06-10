Rains to douse Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The merger of two cyclones – northwestern and southern – will affect weather conditions across Kazakhstan on June 11-13.

Heavy downpours, stiff wind and hail are expected in mountainous areas in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan on June 11-12. Chances of a dust storm will be high in the southwest and south.

Temperature will dip from +22, +30°C to +17, +26°C in western and northwestern Kazakhstan. The southwest of the country will see mercury climbing to +25, +35°C. In the north temperature will fluctuate between +20, +28°C and +25, +30°C. The east and center of Kazakhstan will see mercury dropping to +24, +33°C and rising to +27, +32°C. Southern Kazakhstan will observe temperature soaring as high as +35°C.