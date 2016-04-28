Rains to douse major parts of Kazakhstan Apr 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains will dominate today's weather forecast for Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms and stiff wind will strike southern regions, while western regions will be covered by fog and dust storms. Central part of the country only will enjoy sunny weather on this day.

Thunderstorm is expected in the daytime in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions, where wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and dust storm are predicted for Kyzylorda region and in the daytime for the West Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket Kostanay region, wind speed there will increase to 17-22 m per s. Fog is also expected in North Kazakhstan region, which will be stricken by a stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s.

Wind speed in Aktobe region may reach 18 m per s. Foggy weather is forecast for Akmola, Atyrau, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

In Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions the mercury will drop to 3°C.

Extremely high fire risk is forecast for Aktobe region.