Rains to douse most of Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Precipitation is expected in the north and northwest of Kazakhstan today. Only southeastern and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Patchy fog, thunderstorm, black ice, stiff wind, hail are forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Almaty (Lake Zhalanashkol area), Turkestan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts are expected to reach 23-28 mps in Pavlodar, Akmola, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Meteorologists predict thunderstorm in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Aktobe, and Turkestan regions.



Roads might be slippery in Pavlodar, Akmola, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions.