EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:13, 21 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Rains to douse most parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy downpour is forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Chances of squall and hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

    It will be partly cloudy in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

    Scorching heat will torment residents of Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most parts of Karaganda and parts of Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Pavlodar regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!