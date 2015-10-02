EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:59, 02 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Rains to douse northern regions Oct 2

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on October 2. North-western and northern regions will be hit by rains and strong wind in some areas. Fog is possible in parts of East Kazakhstan region.

    Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per sec is forecast in Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions as well as at night and in the morning in Kostanay region. Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning where wind speed will reach 15-20 m per sec at night and in the morning. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay and Aktobe regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!