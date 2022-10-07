Rains to douse northern, western and southern regions of Kazakhstan Oct 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The trough of the cyclone coming up from the northeast will bring frontal-type precipitation to the northern, western regions of Kazakhstan. Rains with thunderstorms will hit northwestern and southwestern regions as well.

Eastern regions will enjoy dry weather today.

Strong wind is forecast across the republic. Fog will cover eastern and northwestern regions.

Nighttime ground frosts to -1°C persist in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.



