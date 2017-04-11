Rains to drizzle southern, central Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be quite high across Kazakhstan today. Rains will hit southern and central Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, fog, thunderstorm and stiff wind are forecast for some areas of the country.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region.



Thunder storm is expected in Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.