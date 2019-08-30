Rains to fall across Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cyclone formed over the greater part of Kazakhstan is set to bring today, August 30, rain, locally downpours. Strong wind, dust storms hail and fog are forecast the countrywide, Kazhydromet reports.

Squalls, hail, strong wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s, and fog are expected to sweep across Akmola, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions.

High wind and hail are forecast to hit today North Kazakhstan. It may hail in Karaganda region.

Wind is predicted to roll across Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions at a speed of 15-23 m/s, dust storm is expected in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions. It may also hail in East Kazakhstan.

Heatwave is set to linger in Almaty region for another day.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, Pavlodar regions.