Rains to fall across Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passages are set to cause unsteady weather on Friday throughout Kazakhstan. Heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms, squalls and gusty winds are forecast to hit today the north with fog predicted in the morning and evening, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

Gusts of wind blowing 15-25m/s, hail are likely to sweep across Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay regions. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is expected today to batter North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, East Kazakhstan regions.



High heat is expected to scorch Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Karaganda regions.

High fire risk is in place for Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl locally, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions, the release reads.