Rains to fall across Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal airsheds passing through Kazakhstan on Tuesday are set to cause rains accompanied by thunderstorms on the greater part of Kazakhstan, gusty and strong winds, possible hail in the north and dust storms in the south.

Fog is likely to hit North Kazakhstan in the morning and evening, Kazhydromet reports. The region is predicted to face increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s, locally up to 23-28 m/s, squalls, possible hail.

Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s, possible hail are to batter Karaganda region.



Wind blowing 15-20 m/s accompanied by thunderstorms, squalls and fog are expected to sweep across Akmola, Pavoldar, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kostanay, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.

Extreme fire danger lingers today throughout Kyzylorda, Turkestan, locally in Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.