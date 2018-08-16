EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:08, 16 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Rains to fall across Kazakhstan Thursday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal airshed moving across Kazakhstan is expected to bring locally rains accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail to the north.

    Patches of fog are likely to cover the north-west and east of the country, while west, south and east are to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wind gusting 15-22 m/s is forecast to sweep through North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions. 15-22 m/s wind is expected to batter Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    High heat is expected in Almaty region.

    Extreme fire threat is in place in Turkestan, locally Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!