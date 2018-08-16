Rains to fall across Kazakhstan Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal airshed moving across Kazakhstan is expected to bring locally rains accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail to the north.

Patches of fog are likely to cover the north-west and east of the country, while west, south and east are to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.



Wind gusting 15-22 m/s is forecast to sweep through North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions. 15-22 m/s wind is expected to batter Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



High heat is expected in Almaty region.



Extreme fire threat is in place in Turkestan, locally Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.