Rains to fall across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for some regions of Kazakhstan for June 24, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms and hail are to batter today Almaty. High wind is to gust up to 18-23m/s. Fire threat remains high locally.

Thunderstorms and dust storm are expected to sweep through Kyzylorda region.

Akmola region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail and fog, high wind.

Thunderstorms and high wind are forecast to grip Aktobe region.

Mercury is expected to rise as high as to 41 degrees Celsius in Mangistau region. Extremely high fire threat remains in the region.

Heavy rains are forecast to fall East Kazakhstan in the nighttime accompanied by thunderstorms, hail and squall. Fire threat remains high locally.

Scorching heat is set to grip West Kazakhstan. Air temperature is to climb up to 35-39 degrees Celsius.

North Kazakhstan is to brace for thunderstorms, squall and hail.

Extremely high heat is predicted for Atyrau region up to 42 degrees Celsius.