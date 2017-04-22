EN
    09:15, 22 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Rains to grip Kazakhstan on Saturday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with heavy rainfall will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan, especially in southeastern part.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog, stiff wind and black ice are forecast for some parts of the country.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 22-23 mps in Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

