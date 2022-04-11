EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:39, 11 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Rains to hit Kazakhstan 12-14 Apr

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to hit most of Kazakhstan on 12-14 April, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to meteorologists, inclement weather with showers will settle in in most regions of the country in three upcoming days. Torrential rains with thunderstorm and gusty wind as well as foggy conditions are forecast for southern Kazakhstan.

    Only the northeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Temperature will climb to +10, +18°C and +18, +26°C in western Kazakhstan. Mercury will rise to +10,+17°C and +15, +26°C in the north, east and center of the country. Southern Kazakhstan will see temperature reaching +22, +32°C.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!