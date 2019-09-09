Rains to hit Kazakhstan September 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather persists in most regions of the country on September 8 with thunderstorms, rains, gusting wind and hail to hit some areas. Fog will blanket northwestern, northern, eastern and central parts. Squall is possible in southern regions. Sunny weather is expected in western regions only, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm and gusting wind up to 15-20mps wind are forecast for Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty and Kostanay regions.Squall will hit Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions. Hail is possible in Karaganda, Akmola and Zhambyl regions.

Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions will see foggy weather as well.

Fog and thundershowers are expected in North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Turkestan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, in some areas of Karaganda region, in southern part of Aktobe region and in some areas of Almaty region.