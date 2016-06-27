Rains to hit northern regions of Kazakhstan Jun 28-30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast for June 28-30, 2016.

According to the forecaster, a deep and an active cyclone is moving over the Western Siberia, and the atmospheric fronts caused by it will impact weather in northern, central and eastern regions, primarily. Thunderstorms, rains, heavy gusts of wind and hail as well as sharp mercury drop by 2-4 ºС will strike these regions in coming three days. Hot and sunny weather is predicted for southern and south-eastern regions.