    07:35, 29 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Rains to hit western, northern, southern regions of Kazakhstan Mar 29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the national weather service Kazhydromet, rains will douse western, northern, and southern areas of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. The remaining regions will stay under the impact of high pressure, where no precipitation is forecast, Kazinform reports.

    Foggy and windy conditions will persist across the country.

    Thunderstorms will hit southern areas, while northern regions will see icy road conditions.

