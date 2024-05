Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for May 21-23, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Most of Kazakhstan will brace for occasional rains and thunderstorms, hail and high wind. Ground frosts will form at night in the west.

Air temperature will rise to 18-28 degrees Celsius in the south and west of Kazakhstan, and 15-23 degrees Celsius in the north, east, and central part, while a cold snap is expected in the country’s north.