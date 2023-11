ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are expected to batter Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Rains, thunderstorms, high wind, hail are forecast for most Kazakhstan with heavy downpours predicted for the country’s east on July 27. Weather without precipitations is expected on July 25-26 in the south, and July 27 in the west.