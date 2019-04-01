EN
    12:02, 01 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Rains to pour across Kazakhstan over 3 days ahead

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has released a weather outlook for April 2-4, 2019.

    The cyclone approaching Kazakhstan will cause rains accompanied by thunderstorms and rushing mighty wind across the country's major part within three days to come. Precipitations are forecast to hit locally the northern regions.

    Air temperature will rise as high as 15...25 degrees Celsius in the south and 5...15 degrees Celsius in the north.

