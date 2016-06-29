Rains to take hold of N and E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers will grip northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan today, June 29. Fog, stiff wind and hail are forecast for some parts of the country as well.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.



Fog will blanket Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.



Hail is expected in North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Pavlodar regions.



Fervent heat will take hold of Mangystau region.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.