TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:05, 11 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Rains, wind strengthening expected on September 11 in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Thunderstorms, rains, hail, squall and gusty wind are expected across much of the country's territory on Monday. The day will be dry only in the west and south-west of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorm, hail, and squally winds are expected overnight in Zhambyl region.

    Scattered thunderstorms in East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 25 m/s.

    Thunderstorms, fog, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, hail, and squall are expected in North-Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.
    

    Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, South-Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will blanket Mangystau and Aktobe regions overnight and in the early hours of Monday. In some parts of Aktobe region, winds will reach 15-20 m/s.

    Fire danger rating remains extreme across Kyzylorda, South-Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
